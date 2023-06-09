Zoo announces birth of baby sloth: ‘We are beyond excited’

Lightning, a two-toed sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo, gave birth on Wednesday. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A zoo in Ohio has a very cute new addition to its animal family.

Lightning, a two-toed sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo, became a new mom earlier this week.

“This is the first sloth baby that our team has cared for,” said Julie Grove, a manager at the zoo. “We are beyond excited that the baby is finally here!”

The animal care team said the baby is healthy, strong and bonding with its mother.

“We’re ready to provide support to Lightning as she navigates being a mom,” Grove said.

Mom and baby are expected to stay close for the next 10-12 months.

In 2021, Lightning gave birth to a stillborn, so the team said they are continuing to monitor the newborn and mother.

“We are monitoring closely but remaining hands off for the most part,” Grove said. “Lightning’s maternal instincts are kicking in. We’re seeing all the behaviors that we want to see!”

Zoo officials said they do not know the sex of the baby just yet, and it may be some time before that is determined.

According to the team, it can be difficult to identify the gender of a sloth and DNA testing might be required.

Baby names are also being discussed and the team said they will be making a selection next week.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EmCrash near 17th and K Streets
Teen arrested in hit and run near downtown Lincoln
A 22-year-old Lincoln man is recovering from a violent attack that happened near 33rd and...
Lincoln man wakes up in hospital after brutal attack
Vehicle flips over following roundabout crash in south Lincoln Friday morning.
Vehicle flips over following crash at roundabout in south Lincoln
The water meter that used to serve the Gall's home in Lancaster County is just up the road from...
Family left without water amid real estate mistake, tight water supply
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a trapped person at Green Quest Recycling near...
First responders rescue man caught in cardboard compacter at Lincoln recycling facility

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl believed to be in ‘great danger’ in Kentucky
A 2-year-old girl died Thursday after deputies said the toddler was left in a hot car for more...
2-year-old dies after being left in car
In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men...
4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days alone in jungle
Ten pigs died in the crash.
Pigs run loose on highway after semitruck tips over in Minnesota
Ten pigs died in the crash.
Rollover crash leads to pigs on highway