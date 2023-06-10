Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old girl in Kentucky

(Gray News) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says an Amber Alert issued for a 7-month-old girl in Kentucky has been canceled.

WKYT reports the child was found and placed into emergency custody of Kentucky’s Department for Community Based Services

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office initially requested the Amber Alert on Friday for the 7-month-old, who went missing from Monticello, Kentucky.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the child was thought to be in the company of her mother.

Officials believed the child could have been in danger because of her mother’s drug use.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 911 or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 606-878-6622.

