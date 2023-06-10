Husker men’s track and field team finish 17th at NCAA Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - The Nebraska men’s track and field team finished the NCAA Outdoor Championships in a tie for 17th place with 16 points on Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.

It marked both the most points scored and best finish by the Husker men at the NCAA Outdoor Championships since 2016.

Tyus Wilson had the top finish on the day for the Huskers, tying for fourth in the high jump. Wilson cleared 7-1 (2.16m) and was part of a five-way tie for fourth place, which earned the NU men three team points and earned Wilson first-team All-America honors.

Darius Luff was also a first-team All-American after finishing sixth in the 110-meter hurdles. Luff ran 13.38, the second-fastest time of his career, and picked up his third career All-America honor.

Maxwell Otterdahl placed 13th in the discus with a throw of 192-3 (58.60m). He collected his second All-America honor of the week, as he finished fourth in the shot put on Wednesday.

Michael Hoffer cleared 6-11 (2.11m) in the high jump to tie for 14th, securing second-team All-America accolades.

Jonah Wilson finished 20th in the discus with a throw of 183-1 (55.81m).

The meet wraps up on Saturday with three Husker women competing: Jenna Rogers and Madison Yerigan in the high jump at 7:30 p.m. and Rhianna Phipps in the triple jump at 8:10 p.m.

The Husker women are in first place in the team standings with 25 points with 6 of the 21 events completed.

