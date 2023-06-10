Lincoln Community Foundation encourages neighborhood improvement projects with $25,000 grant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Around Lincoln are several neighborhood improvement projects, such as Lincoln Free Pantries or Lincoln Free Libraries. People with ideas to improve their community can make it happen thanks to grant money from Lincoln Community Foundation.

All people have to do is have an idea for an improvement to their neighborhood.

At the South 17th Street Community Garden, families can come and grow their own produce with permission from some area nonprofits. For projects like this, communities can apply for Strong Neighborhood Grants of up to $1,000.

The grants come from a $25,000 pot donated by the Lincoln Community Foundation and ran by Civic Nebraska.

“A lot of folks have big ideas and just aren’t really sure how to get started or where to get started, and sometimes that monetary piece keeps people from moving forward,” said Nancy Petitto, Director of Civic Health Programs for Civic Nebraska. “And so we just really hope that folks utilize this and apply for grants.”

The goal is to build relationships, enhance beauty and develop leadership within neighborhoods. Marcia Thornton takes time to stock the food box outside of her house every day. A Little Free Pantry is exactly the kind of project this would fund.

“I’m the grandma of the neighborhood,” Thornton said. “I’m the mom of this house, and I just help with all the kids’ stuff mostly, but the food has not- it hasn’t slowed down. I mean people come every day, all times of the day, we have people here.”

People running the program will review requests for these grants every month.

People within the city limits can submit projects big and small by filling out a Google form online.

