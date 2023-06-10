One killed in crash at 56th and A early Saturday morning

Lincoln Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of 56th and A Saturday morning. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Lincoln police say one person was killed in a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of south 56th and A streets early Saturday morning.

They were dispatched to the scene at 4:13 AM. Police say it appears the two vehicles collided. One driver, a male from Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, also a male from Lincoln, is at the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The intersection is expected to be closed for some time while authorities investigate.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old Lincoln man is recovering from a violent attack that happened near 33rd and...
Lincoln man wakes up in hospital after brutal attack
Vehicle flips over following roundabout crash in south Lincoln Friday morning.
Vehicle flips over following crash at roundabout in south Lincoln
The water meter that used to serve the Gall's home in Lancaster County is just up the road from...
Family left without water amid real estate mistake, tight water supply
EmCrash near 17th and K Streets
Teen arrested in hit and run near downtown Lincoln
28-year-old Lincoln man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old
28-year-old Lincoln man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old

Latest News

RAW: Fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday Morning
Norris administrators outline initial next steps following student-teacher relationship
Cancer Partners of Nebraska and Lincoln Firefighters Association host Cornhole for Cancer
Lincoln Community Foundation encourages neighborhood improvement projects with $25,000 grant