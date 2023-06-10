One killed in crash at 56th and A early Saturday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Lincoln police say one person was killed in a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of south 56th and A streets early Saturday morning.

They were dispatched to the scene at 4:13 AM. Police say it appears the two vehicles collided. One driver, a male from Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, also a male from Lincoln, is at the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The intersection is expected to be closed for some time while authorities investigate.

