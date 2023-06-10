Police investigating body found inside U-Haul truck in Texas

A body wrapped in plastic was found inside a moving truck at a Houston storage facility,...
A body wrapped in plastic was found inside a moving truck at a Houston storage facility, according to police.(KPRC via CNN Newsource)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - Police in Houston, Texas are investigating the death of a person found inside a moving truck.

After getting an anonymous call about it Friday evening, police went to a storage facility and noticed a foul odor coming from a U-Haul truck.

Inside, officers found a body wrapped in plastic.

Police say the truck had been towed to the storage facility, where employees discovered the body.

Investigators don’t know if the person was a man or a woman.

The medical examiner will work to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old Lincoln man is recovering from a violent attack that happened near 33rd and...
Lincoln man wakes up in hospital after brutal attack
Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
One killed in crash at 56th and A early Saturday morning
Vehicle flips over following roundabout crash in south Lincoln Friday morning.
Vehicle flips over following crash at roundabout in south Lincoln
The water meter that used to serve the Gall's home in Lancaster County is just up the road from...
Family left without water amid real estate mistake, tight water supply
EmCrash near 17th and K Streets
Teen arrested in hit and run near downtown Lincoln

Latest News

Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace while trying to catch a United Airlines flight...
Comedian Marlon Wayans cited for disturbing peace at Denver airport
FILE - Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump takes part in a march for Justice for Richard...
Man paralyzed in police van reaches $45 million settlement with Connecticut city
GRAPHIC: 2 Connecticut officers fired after man paralyzed in police van
FILE - The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter...
US confirms China has had a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) is congratulated by his teammates after...
Vegas Golden Knights hold off Florida Panthers 3-2, move win from Stanley Cup title