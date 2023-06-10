Sunday Forecast: Considerably cooler with morning rain chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring widespread showers and storms Saturday evening into the overnight. Some storms may be strong to severe in areas along and south of the I-80 corridor. Activity may linger into Sunday morning.

The abovementioned cold front will cause widespread rain and storms Saturday evening and through the overnight into Sunday morning. A few storms may be strong to severe, primarily in places along and south of I-80. The timing of these storms will be between 4 PM and 10 PM Saturday evening. Damaging winds. hail, heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding are all possible with these storms. Some areas could see 1″ to 2″ of rainfall.

Isolated strong to severe storms possible along and south of the I-80 corridor. (KOLN)

A MUCH cooler and quieter day is setting up for Sunday. We could see a few spotty to isolated lingering showers in the morning for southern areas but by the afternoon primarily dry conditions will return. Skies will start off mostly cloudy in the morning, but cloud cover will slowly decrease throughout the day. The cold front that moved through on Saturday will cause significantly cooler temperatures and comfortable dew points. High temperatures will only reach the upper 60s to mid 70s! The average temperature for Lincoln on Sunday is 84 degrees. In addition to the cooler temperatures there will be a cool north/northeasterly breeze between 15 to 25 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly clear conditions will set up for Sunday night and into Monday. The cooler air mass and lack of cloud cover will set up for a COOL night.... lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50!

Monday Morning Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday will be fairly quiet as well. It will be a mostly sunny day with a few clouds in the afternoon hours. Far western Nebraska will have the chance for some scattered rain and thunderstorms in the late afternoon to evening hours. No severe weather is expected. High temperatures will remain cool and below average in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Temperatures will slowly warm back to above average by mid week next week and hangout there through the end of the week. We’ll be dry Monday through Wednesday with rain chances returning for the second half of next week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.