Amber Alert canceled for Texas girls who were believed to be in grave danger

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DILLEY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police have canceled an Amber Alert for two missing Texas girls.

The Dilley Police Department on Saturday had been looking for 6-year-old Bea Borrego and 8-year-old Maya Borrego.

Less than two hours later the alert had been canceled but so far no other information has been made available.

KWTX reports the two girls were believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” after they were allegedly kidnapped by 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez.

