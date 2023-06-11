Comedian Marlon Wayans cited for disturbing peace at Denver airport

Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace while trying to catch a United Airlines flight...
Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace while trying to catch a United Airlines flight at the Denver International Airport, according to authorities.(Source: Instagram/Marlon Wayans via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace while trying to catch a flight at the Denver International Airport, according to authorities.

United Airlines says the customer was told he would have to gate-check his bag Friday afternoon. The airline says he pushed past a United employee and tried to board the plane.

Police cited Wayans and released him.

Wayans took to social media after the incident, letting his fans know there was an issue getting to his shows that night in Kansas City, Missouri. He blasted United and the gate agent involved.

He said in an Instagram post that the gate agent claimed he had too many bags, and when he consolidated them, the agent told him he would have to check that bag.

“United, pick better people to work for you. Please,” said Wayans in a video on Instagram.

Wayans said he found another flight on American Airlines.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Improv Comedy Club said one of Wayans’ two shows on Friday night was canceled.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
One killed in crash at 56th and A early Saturday morning
It's been a rough start to Pride Month in Nebraska -- and also across much of the country.
Study: Nebraska, Iowa anti-gay laws deemed risky for state economies
A 22-year-old Lincoln man is recovering from a violent attack that happened near 33rd and...
Lincoln man wakes up in hospital after brutal attack
Norris High School
Norris administrators outline initial next steps following student-teacher relationship
Around Lincoln are several neighborhood improvement projects, such as Lincoln Free Pantries or...
Lincoln Community Foundation encourages neighborhood improvement projects with $25,000 grant

Latest News

This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "New York, New York."...
The show must go on: Putting on a Tony Awards telecast during a writers’ strike
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 23 in French Open final against Casper Ruud
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia
Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail
Woman hospitalized after getting attacked by herd of cows