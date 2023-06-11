Gunfire into funeral procession in suburban Chicago wounds 4, police say

Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly...
Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two people and hurting two others, police said.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two people and hurting two others, police said.

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Saturday when a white pickup truck pulled alongside a vehicle and someone inside opened fire as the procession traveled from Chicago through the suburb of Oak Park just west of the city, Oak Park police said.

Two people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Two people in another vehicle that was part of the procession were also struck by the gunfire and were treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

No bystanders were hurt in the shooting and police made no immediate arrests. Oak Park police said the department had received no warning of risks concerning the funeral procession.

Police Chief Shatonya Johnson said the department didn’t believe there was any additional threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
One killed in crash at 56th and A early Saturday morning
It's been a rough start to Pride Month in Nebraska -- and also across much of the country.
Study: Nebraska, Iowa anti-gay laws deemed risky for state economies
A 22-year-old Lincoln man is recovering from a violent attack that happened near 33rd and...
Lincoln man wakes up in hospital after brutal attack
Norris High School
Norris administrators outline initial next steps following student-teacher relationship
Thousands of people from all over Nebraska came together around the state capitol on Saturday...
Thousands of Nebraskans celebrate Pride at Star City Pride Parade

Latest News

In the lot behind Makit Takit, over 30 vendors showcased jewelry, pottery, woodwork, baked...
Makit Takit craft studio invites over 30 vendors to market
Victoria Clark, left, and Justin Cooley, members of the cast of "Kimberly Akimbo," perform at...
Tony Awards telecast makes inclusive history as ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ takes top prize
Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard...
Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl allegedly abducted in Dallas
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
One killed in crash at 56th and A early Saturday morning