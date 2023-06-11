Husker Women Finish 8th at NCAA Championships

The Nebraska track and field team secured one first-team All-America honor and a pair of second-team All-America honors on the first day of the 2023 NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M. on Friday.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
The Nebraska women’s track and field team finished in eighth place at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday.

With 25 points and a top-10 finish, the Husker women had their best performance at the NCAA meet since tying for fourth in 2006. The 25 team points came from two individual national champions - Axelina Johansson (shot put) and Rhema Otabor (javelin) - and a fourth-place finish from Maddie Harris in the javelin. On the final day of the meet on Saturday, Rhianna Phippis jumped 43-9 3/4 (13.35m) in the triple jump to finish 13th and earn second-team All-America honors.

Jenna Rogers placed 13th in the high jump, clearing 5-11 1/4 (1.81m). The second-team All-America honor is the fourth All-America honor for the sophomore.

Madison Yerigan also cleared 5-11 1/4 (1.81m) in the high jump and finished 18th, which earned her USTFCCCA honorable mention.

