Monday Forecast: Seasonally cool with some sunshine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A quiet and seasonally cool day is in store for the first day of the week.

After an active last several days weather-wise, we are looking at much quieter and drier next few days. Monday will be mostly to partly sunny with the isolated chance for showers in the west and southwest throughout the day. The rest of the 1011 region will remain dry. High temperatures will be warmer than Sunday but still seasonally cool. Highs will be in the mid 60s to upper 70s with a few 80s sprinkled in there.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The chance for isolated rain and storms will continue through the overnight for southwestern and south-central areas. The rest of the state will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will fall several degrees below average.... into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny with the chance for showers and storms in the southwest and south central areas through the afternoon... the rest of us will be dry. High temperatures will be slightly warmer than Monday! Highs will be in the 70s to mid 80s. For many areas in the east, temperatures will be back to average.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The sunshine and warming temperatures will continue through Thursday. We’ll start to see the isolated chance for showers and storms for the second half of the week with temperatures fluctuating in the mid 80s to the lower 90s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

