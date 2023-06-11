Over 200 St. Teresa Catholic Church parishioners celebrate Corpus Christi with procession

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The St. Teresa Catholic Church stopped traffic Sunday morning with their celebration of Corpus Christi. It’s the largest procession for this Catholic holiday in the Lincoln Diocese.

Around 200 parishioners from St. Teresa Catholic Church held the procession, during which members prayed all the way from the church to the Adoration Convent of Christ the King.

The tradition is meant to honor the Eucharist, known as the bread and body of Christ.

“We believe that Jesus is present among us, and he comes to us under the appearance of bread and wine, but it’s really his body, blood soul and divinity,” said Fr. Nicholas Kipper, St. Teresa Pastor.

St. Teresa has celebrated in this way for decades. In Lincoln, the parish got permits from the City that allows them to walk through the streets. The Knights of Columbus, priests and families left a trail of rose petals and prayed at Chapels in the front lawns. They carried the Eucharist a little over a mile to the convent, which was their final stop.

“For centuries, for centuries Catholics around the world have had these processions and we are just following in the tradition of so many who have gone before us,” said Nikki Shasserre, Parishioner.

The procession presented the Eucharist to the Pink Sisters who will pray before it at the convent. Buses from St. Teresa School gave people a ride back to the parish.

