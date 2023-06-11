Samson, Aris lead Saltdogs to Saturday night win

Highlights of the Lincoln Saltdogs' 8-2 win over Sioux Falls.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nate Samson went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI, while Abdallah Aris pitched seven shutout innings to lift the Lincoln Saltdogs over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Saturday. The ‘Dogs defeated their divisional opponent, 8-2, while dodging raindrops at Haymarket Park.

The victory came less than 24 hours after Lincoln’s walk-off win, in which the Saltdogs scored 3 runs in the 9th inning. The two teams will play again on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

