UNL honors milestones with Discovery Days and Farmers Market

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources kicked off its third annual Discovery Days and Farmers Market. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., vendors and booths lined the East Campus mall in celebration of some major milestones for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I think it is such a great way that we can show off all of the amazing things that are going on on east campus,” said Jessie Brophy, IANR director of external engagement and partnerships. “We see people come here of all ages from very, very young to elderly people. And it’s just a great way to be able to connect rural with urban and help the city of Lincoln understand agriculture more.”

Governor Jim Pillen declared a holiday for June 10, called “IANR Day,” in honor of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. IANR celebrated its 50th anniversary, and the College of Agriculture Sciences and Natural Resources celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources was formed in the 70′s by farmers who wanted the University of Nebraska to put more emphasis on agriculture. This was accomplished with help from the LB 149.

Many of the vendors have the same ideology about agriculture. This was Gary Fehr’s first year as a vendor at the farmers market. He’s the owner of Green School Farms, a diversified vegetable farm near Raymond. Fehr teachers children about food production, collaborates with Lincoln schools and gives tours around his farm.

“I was a software engineer most of my life and just became passionate about growing food and the impact agriculture has on our world, and I wanted to participate in that,” Fehr said.

IANR also partnered with UNL’s Engler Entrepreneurship program. Two students served as vendors, including Keeley Conrad, who showcased her macramé business called “Strings and Seeds.” She a junior majoring in plant and landscape systems with a horticulture option, and she is minoring in the Engler Entrepreneurship program.

“The Engler program really helped me launch the whole business,” Conrad said, “I launched it in the $50 business class, and they just really helped me all throughout the way, paired me with mentors, had me reach out to other business mentors and stuff like that.”

The farmers market showcased live music, food trucks and yard games. Admission was also free for bowling in the student union, the Antique Tractor Museum and the International Quilt Museum.

Educational activities were also available for passersby.

Some UNL departments hosted booths, such as Animal Science, School of Natural Resources, Plant Pathology, Agronomy, Horticulture and more.

“(Attendees) can expect to get a lot of good information about the programs,” said Derek McLean, dean of the Agricultural Research Division. “They can also expect to get help. For example, you can bring a leaf by if you have a concern that you have a disease if you have something going on with the plants in your garden or your yard. And the plant pathology department will diagnose what potentially could be causing it.”

The Discovery Days and Farmers Market events will be hosted two more times this summer on July 8 and August 12.

“It’s amazing how much we do on such a small crew,” Brophy said. “It’s just a couple of us who organize this, pull it all together. But we have tremendous support from campus partners, from our vendors and even from the community and participants that come out here each year.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.