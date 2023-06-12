Delta plane makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Connecticut

Airline officials said the plane was Delta flight 2069, which departed from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks around 10:27 a.m. to fly to Atlanta. (Source: WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek, Olivia Schueller and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Delta Airlines flight from Connecticut to Georgia had to be diverted to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Sunday.

WFSB viewers in Hartford, Connecticut, reported that they saw the plane as it flew low over the state.

According to a Delta spokesperson, the flight experienced a maintenance issue and was diverted to JFK where it made a “routine landing.”

Evan Honeyman from Farmington told WFSB that he was on the flight. He described the experience as nerve-wracking, even after the plane landed.

“We landed and everything was fine for the first couple of seconds, and then the plane started to shake violently side to side,” Honeyman said. “Flight attendants started yelling ‘Brace for impact’ as well as ‘Cover your head.’ So, that’s what everyone did, and the plane started swerving a bit and it finally came to a stop. The plane was sideways on the runway.”

He said passengers were met by emergency vehicles and brought to a gate at JFK Airport.

WFSB reports 167 passengers were put on another aircraft so they could continue traveling.

“We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience. The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority,” the Delta spokesperson said.

The departure time from JFK was 2:15 p.m. The flight was expected to land in Atlanta at 4:35 p.m.

All of the passengers reportedly received accommodations and got to Atlanta before 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

