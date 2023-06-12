Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center since 2019 back in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) back in 2019 is now back in police custody.

According to the Department of Correctional Services Department, Antonio Collier was arrested by the Roseville, Michigan Police Department.

On Sunday, Collier was taken into custody and booked into the Macomb County Jail in Mount Clemens, Michigan.

On May 19, 2019, Collier disappeared when he did not return to the facility after he was granted permission to attend a local church.

Collier was sentenced to four to five years on a burglary charge out of Douglas County and began his sentence on April 3, 2018.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.