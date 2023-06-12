Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center since 2019 back in custody

Antonio Collier was booked into the Macomb County Jail in Mount Clemens, Michigan.
Antonio Collier was booked into the Macomb County Jail in Mount Clemens, Michigan.(Macomb County Jail)
By 1011 NOW
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) back in 2019 is now back in police custody.

According to the Department of Correctional Services Department, Antonio Collier was arrested by the Roseville, Michigan Police Department.

On Sunday, Collier was taken into custody and booked into the Macomb County Jail in Mount Clemens, Michigan.

On May 19, 2019, Collier disappeared when he did not return to the facility after he was granted permission to attend a local church.

Collier was sentenced to four to five years on a burglary charge out of Douglas County and began his sentence on April 3, 2018.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Most Read

Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
One killed in crash at 56th and A early Saturday morning
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Over 200 St. Teresa Catholic Church parishioners celebrate Corpus Christi with procession
It's been a rough start to Pride Month in Nebraska -- and also across much of the country.
Study: Nebraska, Iowa anti-gay laws deemed risky for state economies
A 22-year-old Lincoln man is recovering from a violent attack that happened near 33rd and...
Lincoln man wakes up in hospital after brutal attack

Latest News

Cooler than average temperatures.
Monday Forecast: Mainly sunny and pleasant
Nebraska abortion ban lawsuit continued until July 19
Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
Lincoln Police identify victim in deadly Saturday crash
The Nebraska Community Blood Bank needs around 1,000 donors a week.
Nebraska Community Blood Bank in need of summer donors