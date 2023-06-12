Lincoln Police identify victim in deadly Saturday crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police have identified the man killed in a 2-vehicle crash at an intersection in east Lincoln early Saturday morning as 29-year-old Alexis Carayorgopol of Lincoln.

Lincoln Police were dispatched to the scene of the accident just after 4:10 a.m. on the report of an accident and upon arrival, LPD said two vehicles appeared to have collided at the intersection of 56th and A Streets.

According to LPD, the investigation indicated a 2011 Hyundai Genesis was traveling southbound on 56th Street and collided with a 2015 KIA Soul that was traveling westbound on A Street.

Carayorgopol, who was driving the Hyundai, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the KIA Soul, 35-year-old Henry Holden, of Lincoln, was transported to a hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lincoln Police Department said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and the investigation remains ongoing.

No citations have been issued at this time.

