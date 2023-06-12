Lincoln summer program bridges cultural gap

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln summer program is welcoming students from Japan for a week of activities.

Bright Lights has partnered with Senshu Matsudo University Junior High School in Tokyo, Japan since 2001, planning a week each summer to bring ninth grade students to America. This is the first year of the trip since the pandemic began.

The program allows Lincoln students from kindergarten through eighth grade to get a taste of culture in Japan. Japanese students will also learn about American culture while getting a chance to practice English.

To kick off the week, Nebraska men’s tennis player Shunya Maruyama, who is from Japan, spoke to the students about coming to the U.S. Throughout the rest of the week activities will included eating popcorn with chopsticks, making s’mores, going bowling and a goodbye ceremony.

