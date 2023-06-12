Makit Takit craft studio invites over 30 vendors to market

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the lot behind Makit Takit, over 30 vendors showcased jewelry, pottery, woodwork, baked goods and more. Christy Nelson, the owner of Makit Takit, calls this collaboration the “handmade community” or “the maker community.”

“I feel like I’m a part of it as well,” said Nelson. “You just feel compelled to make beautiful things and share it with others, so we wanted to give people a platform that they could come in, show off what they make and make some money doing it.”

This is the studio’s third year hosting the market, but some brought their businesses for the first time today, including Ashley Freauf, the owner of Ashindigo Artisan Soaps. She sells all-vegan artisan soaps, bath bombs, shower steamers and sugar scrubs.

“I came to this event today because I’m a crafter, and I love sharing my crafts with other people and being around other types of crafty people,” Freauf said.

Other have been here for all three years.

“They have invited me to the Makit Market every year they’ve done it, and so I’m always here,” said Stacy Tamerius, the owner of Sunflower House cookies. “I think everybody is just happy to be here and really collaborative.”

While most of the businesses are from Lincoln, some of the vendors drove a long ways to sell their items. Vincent Pelster came from the Hastings area to bring his business called Silverhawk Woodcrafts.

“I’m trying to take a little money away from Lincoln,” Pelster laughed. “I retired about seven years ago and built myself a woodshop and started putting stuff together. And my wife said if you’re going to keep making that stuff, you have to sell it because we don’t have any place to put it.”

Passersby were given passport cards at the check-in booth. The vendors checked off the boxes as people made their way around the market. Food trucks sold pizza and coffee.

People could also add to the pop-up splatter wall paint and take home their splatter canvas for only $10.

Once they have a full passport, the customers could score deals on items inside of the Makit Takit studio.

Alongside a splatter paint room, the studio hosts crafting classes and summer camps with a few remaining spots left to sign up for.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.