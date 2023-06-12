Malone Community Center expansion clears final hurdle

By Macy Neumeister
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Malone Center is located near 22nd and Vine streets and with everything now in place to move forward, it will be torn down and replaced with a new three-story, 52,000 square-foot facility and additional parking.

As for the current building, it hosts a preschool, after and out-of-school programs, Early Achiever’s Academy, maternal wellness programs and so much more.

The executive director, John Goodwin, said by growing its footprint, the expansion will help the center reach and help more people.

“We are excited about this project because we get a chance to do it at a greater scale,” Goodwin said. “We always look to impact. We always looking to create unity and prosperity.”

Some of the new features will include office space, classrooms, community space, a gymnasium, locker rooms and a kitchen.

