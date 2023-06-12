Nebraska Community Blood Bank in need of summer donors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The need for blood doesn’t take a summer break, that’s why the Nebraska Community Blood Bank is asking the community to stop in and donate.

Blood donations tend to drop in the summer and winter months. Kari Lundeen with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank said that if donors stop in to donate this week, they’d be eligible to donate again at the end of August meaning a donor could donate twice before summer is over.

“Donating blood is actually quite easy and fast, it can take only about five to ten minutes to donate blood, and you’re literally affecting peoples live in your own back yard,” Lundeen said. “So we’re asking people to put donation part of their summer plans.”

There is also a need for platelet donors, meaning those who give provide more of the life-saving platelets patients need, they also help limit how many donors a patient is exposed to. There is more of a time commitment for platelet donors, requiring about two hours each donation, but, they have a shelf-life of seven days. Those donors are constantly needed, especially on weekends and during holidays, to keep the supply stable.

Blood donations can help newborn babies, open heart surgery patients and cancer patients to name a few.

If you are looking to donate blood this season, you can schedule an appointment online or stop by any a Nebraska Community Blood Bank location.

