Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services discusses mental health for PTSD Awareness Month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the month of June the Department of Health and Human Services is recognizing the importance of spreading awareness and resources related to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

According to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs survey, approximately six percent of the population in the United States will experience PTSD at some point during their lives. About eight of every 100 women (or 8%) and four of every 100 men (or 4%) will experience PTSD at some point during their life. In 2020, about 13 million Americans experienced PTSD.

“Any individual of any age can be affected by symptoms of PTSD,” Interim Director of Behavioral Health Tony Green said. “Whether you are a veteran or civilian survivor of a serious accident, natural disaster, or other traumatic event, know that effective treatment is available and can lead to a better quality of life.”

DHHS said although veterans are more likely to experience PTSD symptoms, individuals who go through a traumatic or life-threatening experience can also experience PTSD.

PTSD can sometimes cause mild to serious challenges in one’s day-to-day life and can disrupt relationships, cause problems at work, or leave one feeling anxious, depressed, angry, and isolated. But DHHS says it’s treatable using various therapy techniques and medications.

Signs of PTSD:

Mental or physical discomfort when reminded of the event.

Flashbacks, in which it feels as if the event is occurring over and over.

Frequent nightmares about the event.

Difficulty remembering the traumatic event and avoiding reminders of the experience, such as places, people, and objects.

Hyperarousal symptoms, such as feeling tense, being startled easily, and having trouble sleeping. While it is normal to experience some of these symptoms after a terrible event, symptoms lasting more than a few weeks may be signs of PTSD.

Depression, worry, intense guilt, and feeling emotionally numb.

Loss of interest in formerly enjoyable activities.

Some factors that may promote recovery after trauma include:

Seeking out support from other people, such as your peers, friends, and family.

Finding a support group or faith-based group after a traumatic event.

Developing a sense of control and taking action for what you can control along with support and even treatment.

Having a positive coping strategy or a way of getting through the bad event and learning from it.

Being able to act and respond effectively, despite feeling fear.

Many people who experience PTSD have one or other co-existing mental health challenges — like depression, anxiety, alcohol or drug use disorders or thinking about harming themselves or others. Seeking treatment for any mental health challenge, including PTSD, can help people live healthier lives. For some people, PTSD symptoms may start later on, or they may come and go over time. Treatment can help even if the trauma happened years ago.

Need to talk or get immediate help in a crisis? Help is available. If you or a loved one need assistance, please reach out to:

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline – call, text, or chat 988

Your faith-based leader, your healthcare professional, or your student health center on campus.

Nebraska Family Helpline – Any question, any time. (888) 866-8660

Rural Response Hotline, (800) 464-0258

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 (oprime dos para Español) or text TalkWithUs to 66746.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522

National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

