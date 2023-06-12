Nebraska School Activities Association adds two more people to its staff

Jeff Johnson and Colton Wierzbicki
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska School Activities Association added two more people to its staff on Monday.

Jeff Johnson has been named as the Interim Associate Director for the 2023-24 school year. In that role, he will assist NSAA Staff with day-to-day operations, staff development, constitution and bylaw interpretations and championship event preparations.

Johnson will step into the role currently held by Jennifer Schwartz, who has been appointed as the Interim Executive Director of the NSAA for the 2023-24 school year.

Colton Wierzbicki has also been hired as an NSAA Assistant Director. Wierzbicki will be the primary administrator in charge of baseball. His appointment follows the resignation of current NSAA Assistant Director, Dan Masters, who has accepted the position of Activities Director at Lincoln Lutheran High School.

“Jeff and Colton will be an outstanding additions to the NSAA staff,” says NSAA Interim Executive Director Jennifer Schwartz. “Jeff Johnson’s experience and Colton Wierzbicki’s energy will be assets to not only our office but NSAA member schools throughout our state.”

The two will begin their duties with the NSAA on July 1.

