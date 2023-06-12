Pinnacle Bank wins Pete & Coach K Memorial Tournament

Highlights & interviews from Pinnacle Bank's 4-3 win in the championship game of the Pete & Coach K Tournament.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pinnacle Bank capped an undefeated weekend at the Pete & Coach K Memorial Tournament with a 4-3 win over Omaha Electric in the championship game.

Caden Ransom erased a 2-run deficit with a towering home run in the fourth inning. Ransom finished the game 2-for-2. In the fifth inning, Trent Buda drove in the go-ahead run with a double down the right field line. Two batters later, Bennett Bruns had an RBI single up the middle which scored Buda, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

