Police investigate reported burglary at Subway in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a reported burglary at a Subway restaurant in southeast Lincoln.

LPD responded to a report of a burglary on Sunday at a Subway located in the Van Dorn Plaza near South 48th and Van Dorn streets just after 7:40 a.m.

LPD said arriving officers spoke with an employee who noticed a shattered front door when they arrived to work.

Additionally, the cash register had been emptied. LPD estimates $750 in damage to the Subway restaurant.

Lincoln Police said the unknown suspect left the area by unknown means. The investigation is ongoing.

