Police: Woman charged after dog found dead in hot vehicle

Police arrested Susan Weilbrenner, 52, after a dog was found dead inside a hot vehicle.
Police arrested Susan Weilbrenner, 52, after a dog was found dead inside a hot vehicle.(Portsmouth Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (Gray News) – A woman in New Hampshire faces charges after a dog was found dead in a hot vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the Portsmouth Police Department said officers responded to a parking lot off Durgin Lane in Portsmouth for the report of an unresponsive dog in a vehicle.

Investigators said the owner of the vehicle had left a Terrier mix in a vehicle with the windows up for several hours.

By the time officers arrived, they said the dog was dead.

The outside temperature measured in the mid-70s, while the temperature inside the vehicle came to 125 degrees.

The officers said a small bowl of food and a small amount of water was found on the rear passenger seat. The dog was taken to an animal hospital for a necropsy.

Police then arrested the owner, 52-year-old Susan Weilbrenner, on the scene and charged her with animals left in motor vehicles and cruelty to animals, both misdemeanor charges.

Weilbrenner was bailed out on personal recognizance and given a court date of July 17, 2023.

In the wake of the arrest, the Portsmouth Police Department said it wants to remind pet owners that it is dangerous to leave animals inside closed vehicles, even for a short time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
Lincoln Police identify victim in deadly Saturday crash
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
One killed in crash at 56th and A early Saturday morning
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Over 200 St. Teresa Catholic Church parishioners celebrate Corpus Christi with procession
Antonio Collier was booked into the Macomb County Jail in Mount Clemens, Michigan.
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center since 2019 back in custody

Latest News

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front left, shots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, front...
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship
Assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools superintendent dropped
Driver rescued after truck goes into Nebraska creek
Assault charge against superintendent dropped
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Actor Treat Williams dies after motorcycle accident