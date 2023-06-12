Saltdogs sweep Canaries with walk-off win

Highlights from the Lincoln Saltdogs' 2-1 win over Sioux Falls.
By Saltdogs Media Relations
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Yanio Perez hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning after a game-tying double in the 8th, and the Saltdogs walked off the Sioux Falls Canaries, 2-1, at Haymarket Park on Sunday afternoon.

Perez singled in 2B Nate Samson with the bases loaded and nobody out, and the ‘Dogs (11-15) swept their first series of the season with a season-best third consecutive win.

RHP Josh Roeder allowed one run over seven innings and the ‘Dogs got a third consecutive quality start. The starting rotation for a 1.29 ERA in 21 innings over the three-game sweep of Sioux Falls (11-18).

The Canaries scored first in the 1st inning. With runners on the corners and nobody out, LF Wyatt Ulrich scored from 3rd on a throwing error from C Zack Miller trying to catch SS Jordan Barth stealing second.

LHP Steffon Moore picked up his second win with two scoreless innings. Moore worked around the international tie-breaking runner with a strikeout and groundout in the 10th.

Perez has hits in eight straight – tied for the ‘Dogs season high – and he’s hitting .387 over the current eight-game run with multiple hits in three of the last four games.

The ‘Dogs now have a day off Monday before opening a three-game series against the Lake Country DockHounds on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
One killed in crash at 56th and A early Saturday morning
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
A 22-year-old Lincoln man is recovering from a violent attack that happened near 33rd and...
Lincoln man wakes up in hospital after brutal attack
It's been a rough start to Pride Month in Nebraska -- and also across much of the country.
Study: Nebraska, Iowa anti-gay laws deemed risky for state economies
Thousands of people from all over Nebraska came together around the state capitol on Saturday...
Thousands of Nebraskans celebrate Pride at Star City Pride Parade

Latest News

Saltdogs vs. Canaries (Sun, June 11)
Pinnacle Bank players pose for a picture following their championship win at the Pete & Coach K...
Pinnacle Bank wins Pete & Coach K Memorial Tournament
Pinnacle Bank wins Pete & Coach K Tournament
Nick Anderson slides in safely during the Lincoln Saltdogs' win over Sioux Falls.
Samson, Aris lead Saltdogs to Saturday night win