Saltdogs sweep Canaries with walk-off win

Yanio Perez hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning after a game-tying double in the 8th, and the Saltdogs walked off the Sioux Falls Canaries, 2-1, at Haymarket Park on Sunday afternoon.

YANIO PEREZ WALKS IT OFF FOR THE SWEEP! SALTDOGS DO IT AGAIN! 🧹😮‍💨🔥#Saltdogs | #UnleashTheFun pic.twitter.com/Br61BsEJWv — Lincoln Saltdogs (@saltdogsball) June 11, 2023

Perez singled in 2B Nate Samson with the bases loaded and nobody out, and the ‘Dogs (11-15) swept their first series of the season with a season-best third consecutive win.

RHP Josh Roeder allowed one run over seven innings and the ‘Dogs got a third consecutive quality start. The starting rotation for a 1.29 ERA in 21 innings over the three-game sweep of Sioux Falls (11-18).

The Canaries scored first in the 1st inning. With runners on the corners and nobody out, LF Wyatt Ulrich scored from 3rd on a throwing error from C Zack Miller trying to catch SS Jordan Barth stealing second.

LHP Steffon Moore picked up his second win with two scoreless innings. Moore worked around the international tie-breaking runner with a strikeout and groundout in the 10th.

Perez has hits in eight straight – tied for the ‘Dogs season high – and he’s hitting .387 over the current eight-game run with multiple hits in three of the last four games.

The ‘Dogs now have a day off Monday before opening a three-game series against the Lake Country DockHounds on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

