Shooting at California birthday party leaves 1 dead, 6 wounded

Police say a shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others,...
Police say a shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others, including an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, two 19-year-old women and two 20-year-old women.(Source: Bay News via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) - A shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others in Northern California early Sunday, police said.

The Antioch Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting just before 1 a.m., the department said in a statement.

Multiple shots were fired after some people arrived uninvited at a birthday party for a 19-year-old man at a home in the city about 45 miles (72 km) northeast of San Francisco.

Victims and a large crowd were found by officers outside the home, police said.

The 18-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital, where she died, police said.

The victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, two 19-year-old women and two 20-year-old women.

Some of the victims transported themselves to area hospitals after “a panic where attendees ... fled in multiple directions and into the neighborhood,” police said.

The Antioch police said a suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, but there were no arrests immediately reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
One killed in crash at 56th and A early Saturday morning
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
A 22-year-old Lincoln man is recovering from a violent attack that happened near 33rd and...
Lincoln man wakes up in hospital after brutal attack
It's been a rough start to Pride Month in Nebraska -- and also across much of the country.
Study: Nebraska, Iowa anti-gay laws deemed risky for state economies
Thousands of people from all over Nebraska came together around the state capitol on Saturday...
Thousands of Nebraskans celebrate Pride at Star City Pride Parade

Latest News

Trump attacks DOJ on campaign trail ahead of arraignment
Vanessa Cain says she and her 4-year-old daughter Dani, who has autism, were kicked out of a...
Mom says girl with autism kicked out of movie theater for singing, dancing
Mom frustrated after 4-year-old daughter with autism kicked out of movie theater
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service