Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area

Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California
Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California(York County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. (KOLN) - A California man was arrested after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered 55 pounds of cocaine in a vehicle at an Interstate 80 rest area on Friday.

At 7:45 a.m., a trooper observed a BMW X5 with a license plate violation parked at an eastbound Interstate 80 rest area near York.

NSP said during the troopers encounter with the driver, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. NSP then conducted a search of the BMW, and troopers discovered 55 pounds of cocaine hidden in the spare tire compartment.

The driver, 38-year-old Nicandro Garcia-Perez, of Chino Hills, Cali., was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in York County Jail.

55 pounds of cocaine
55 pounds of cocaine(Nebraska State Patrol)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
Lincoln Police identify victim in deadly Saturday crash
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
One killed in crash at 56th and A early Saturday morning
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Over 200 St. Teresa Catholic Church parishioners celebrate Corpus Christi with procession
It's been a rough start to Pride Month in Nebraska -- and also across much of the country.
Study: Nebraska, Iowa anti-gay laws deemed risky for state economies

Latest News

Jeff Johnson and Colton Wierzbicki
Nebraska School Activities Association adds two more people to its staff
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: Warming on up!
Consumer Safety Spotlight (Ep. 2): National Homeownership Month, tips to contract with confidence
A new streaming segment with 10/11 and the Nebraska BBB.
Consumer Safety Spotlight: 10/11 NOW’s latest streaming segment debuts