Tuesday Forecast: Warming on up!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will dominate over the plains on Tuesday & Wednesday... meaning we’ll be quiet weather-wise!

Mainly sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected on Tuesday! A few areas in the southwest and south-central portions of the state could see some isolated showers throughout the day but the rest of the 1011 region will remain dry. It’ll be a warmer day compared to the last two days, but most of the state will remain near or below average. High temperatures across the state will be in the 70s to mid 80s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The chance for isolated shower activity will persist through the overnight for portions of southwestern and south-central Nebraska. However, mainly dry and clear conditions will take place over the bulk of the region. Low temperatures will be seasonally cool once again, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The warming trend will continue as we head into Wednesday. High temperatures return to the 80s! It’ll be a mainly sunny day with some cumulus clouds popping up in the afternoon. Along with those cumulus... will come isolated rain showers in the peak daytime heating hours. Rain chances will mainly reside in the eastern half of the state. All activity will be light and quick.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The high pressure system over the plains will keep us fairly quiet, dry, sunny and warm through Wednesday. We will have a cold front move through the region on Thursday into Friday and bring the chance for rain & storms... best chance on Friday... and will knock our temperatures down from the 90s to the lower 80s. Temperatures will slowly warm back into the 90s heading into Monday. Small rain chances remain as we end the week and head into next.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

