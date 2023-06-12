Women’s College World Series champion and MVP Jordy Bahl returns to Nebraska

Nebraska native and top college softball pitcher enters the transfer portal
Oklahoma's Jordyn Bahl pitches against Stanford during the fifth inning of an NCAA softball...
Oklahoma's Jordyn Bahl pitches against Stanford during the fifth inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)(Nate Billings | AP)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Jordy Bahl, a Papillion native and top college softball pitcher, entered the transfer portal Monday.

Bahl has won two national championships with Oklahoma the past two seasons.

In 2023, the ace pitcher had a record of 22-1 with an ERA of just 1.09. She helped lead the Sooners to the title this season, while capturing the Women’s College World Series MVP award.

Bahl has not yet announced her transfer destination, although she said she has “decided to return home” to Nebraska.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
Lincoln Police identify victim in deadly Saturday crash
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
One killed in crash at 56th and A early Saturday morning
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Over 200 St. Teresa Catholic Church parishioners celebrate Corpus Christi with procession
Antonio Collier was booked into the Macomb County Jail in Mount Clemens, Michigan.
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center since 2019 back in custody

Latest News

Amy Sistek pins Melissa De La Torre
Athlete of the Week: Amy Sistek
Athlete of the Week: Amy Sistek
Saltdogs vs. Canaries (Sun, June 11)
Pinnacle Bank players pose for a picture following their championship win at the Pete & Coach K...
Pinnacle Bank wins Pete & Coach K Memorial Tournament