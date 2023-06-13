Assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools superintendent dropped

Charges against the Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent have been dismissed.
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Charges against the Stapleton Public Schools superintendent have been dismissed. The Central Nebraska School Board said 52-year-old Brian Redinger was trying to get a disruptive patron to leave the school in January.

Logan County Court records showed prosecutors dismissed a misdemeanor count of third-degree assault in a menacing and threatening manner on Friday.

In March, the school board threw their support behind Redinger, saying it had thoroughly investigated and that Redinger acted lawfully and within the scope of his authority.

Redinger has previously faced a domestic assault charge in 2016 while he was the superintendent at Shelton Public Schools. He pleaded no contest to that charge.

