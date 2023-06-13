Athlete of the Week: Amy Sistek

Recent Seward grad and wrestler Amy Sistek is the 1011Now Athlete of the Week.
By Eddie Messel
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Recent Seward graduate and wrestler Amy Sistek is the 10/11 NOW Athlete of the Week.

Sistek helped the blue squad win the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Dual.

Sistek did not qualify for this past years state tournament but she made up for it over the weekend. Sistek wrestled South Sioux City’s Melissa De La Torre who won the state title at 235 pounds. Sistek was down 6-0 in the second period before turning things around and pinning De La Torre.

Sistek’s pin in the seconnd round helped the bule squad win the fual on Saturday 40-21. Sistek will continue her wrestling career at Southeast Community College.

