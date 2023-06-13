Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount

Total expected spending for the holiday is up from last year’s $20 billion, per the NRF
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Consumers are expected to spend a record-high of more than $22 billion to celebrate Father’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor with the website and app, Eventbrite, proposed giving your dad an experience or a special outing as a gift this year.

If he loves cars, find tickets to a local car show where he can go with some friends, Bigham suggested.

Bigham also provided an idea for the dad who likes an adult beverage after work.

“Check out whiskey tastings and wine courses in your local city,” she suggested. “These exist, you’ll find hundreds of them and there’s thousands of them coast to coast across the country at all different price points. And this is a great way to get dad out of the house and have them learn a little bit more about the history techniques, how to make his own cocktail.”

Bigham provided ideas for all types of dads:

Foodies: Sign up for a cooking class or look for a food tour in your city. There are barbecue and pizza tours in lots of locations around the country.

Sports fan: Buy some golf lessons or sign him up for a fun run.

Adventure dad: Find outdoor activities like surfing lessons, cave tours, or maybe even zip lining.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
Lincoln Police identify victim in deadly Saturday crash
Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California
Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area
On Monday, Nebraska Supreme Court interpreters across the state staged a walkout in protest of...
Nebraska Supreme Court interpreters stage walkout
Jordan Larson
Jordan Larson named Nebraska Volleyball assistant coach
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

Walt Nauta, left, takes a phone from Former President Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Pro-Am...
Walt Nauta is the latest Trump loyalist to face potential jail time after working for him
FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 25, 2023. (AP...
School officials: Teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student in Virginia has resigned
FILE - Author Cormac McCarthy attends the premiere of "The Road" in New York on Nov. 16, 2009.
Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men,’ dies at 89
A Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets’ NBA win, police say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
House passes resolution to overturn new federal gun regulation; Biden vows veto