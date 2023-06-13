Center for People in Need summer donations and ways to give

The Center for People in Need serves 1,800 people each week.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Center for People in Need has been serving Lincoln’s low-income community for 20 years, and this summer they are looking to expand their operation.

While the Center for People in Need spends the year providing people with basic needs and educational opportunities. They help distribute food, diapers and hygiene products to those in need. The Center also offer English Language Learning courses are offered for free to refugees and New Americans for whom English is not the primary language. Classes are taught at three skill levels and are geared toward obtaining or bettering employment.

For all these operations and their expanding ones, they need the help of volunteers to execute it and they have something for all interests.

“Folks can help by volunteering for our food distribution, having conversations with our English Language Learning participants and helping folks get ready for job interviews or resume building,” Macala Carter the Executive Director of the Center for People in Need said. “We have opportunities for anybody and everybody.”

The Center for People in Need is also celebrating their 20th anniversary this year with a celebration in August. Tickets are on sale now. A full list of volunteer or donation needs is listed on the website.

