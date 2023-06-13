Game times set for 2023 CWS

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Coming into Monday there were just two spots left in Omaha for the 2023 College World Series. Stanford snagged one of the last two spots and the schedule is officially set for week one of the CWS.

Schedule:

Friday, June 16

Oral Roberts vs. TCU @ 2p.m.

Virginia vs Florida @ 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Stanford vs. Wake Forest

Southern Mississippi/Tennessee vs. LSU

