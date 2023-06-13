Game times set for 2023 CWS
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Coming into Monday there were just two spots left in Omaha for the 2023 College World Series. Stanford snagged one of the last two spots and the schedule is officially set for week one of the CWS.
Schedule:
Friday, June 16
Oral Roberts vs. TCU @ 2p.m.
Virginia vs Florida @ 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
Stanford vs. Wake Forest
Southern Mississippi/Tennessee vs. LSU
