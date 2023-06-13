Grandma of 9 wins $200,000 after nearly forgetting to buy lottery ticket

Trina Cotton won $200,000 on a scratch-off Mega Bucks ticket. She plans to use the money to...
Trina Cotton won $200,000 on a scratch-off Mega Bucks ticket. She plans to use the money to make sure her family members, including her nine grandchildren, are comfortable, according to lottery officials.(Source: North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina grandmother almost forgot to buy a scratch-off ticket, but after turning around on her way home, she picked up a ticket that won her $200,000.

Trina Cotton says she usually goes to the same store to buy a lottery ticket, according to the North Carolina Lottery. After a nail appointment Friday night, she started to head home but then realized she’d forgotten to buy a scratch off-ticket.

“There was a store right across the street from the salon, but I did a U-turn and drove about 20 minutes to go to my usual store,” Cotton told lottery officials. “I listened to the voice in my head telling me to go to my store.”

She bought her lucky $5 Mega Bucks ticket at Turner’s Mini Mart in Rocky Mount.

While scratching the ticket at home, Cotton couldn’t believe what she was seeing, even though lottery officials say she’d been telling people for years she would win big playing the lottery.

“I thought, ‘This can’t be right.’ I had to put my glasses on to make sure I was seeing it right,” she said.

Cotton collected her prize Monday at lottery headquarters. She received $142,501 after state and federal tax withholdings. She plans to use the money to make sure her family members, including her nine grandchildren, are comfortable.

“I really have dreamed about this,” she said. “If somebody in my family calls out for help, now I am able to help them.”

Cotton won the first top prize in the Mega Bucks game, which debuted in June. Seven $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
Lincoln Police identify victim in deadly Saturday crash
Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California
Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area
On Monday, Nebraska Supreme Court interpreters across the state staged a walkout in protest of...
Nebraska Supreme Court interpreters stage walkout
Jordan Larson
Jordan Larson named Nebraska Volleyball assistant coach
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in...
Bidens host Juneteenth celebration at White House
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, meets with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at the...
Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia
A California woman died while trying to save a teen from falling at Cleveland National Forest.
‘So tragic’: Woman falls to death while trying to save teen hiker from going over ledge
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a...
2-year-old dies after being trapped in crib, sheriff’s office says
5-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: A midweek warm-up is headed our way