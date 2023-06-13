Lincoln Police investigating reported burglary at auto repair shop

Lincoln Police
Lincoln Police(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a reported burglary at an auto repair shop in southeast Lincoln Monday morning.

Just before 7:10 a.m., police were called to Lincoln Auto Repair near South 48th and Calvert Streets.

According to LPD, when the business owner arrived to the repair shop, they saw the front door had been shattered with a rock.

Lincoln Police went inside of the business but did not locate a suspect.

LPD estimates $500 in damage to Lincoln Auto Repair.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

