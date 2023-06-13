Lincoln woman arrested on 10 charges after many pursuits, sheriff’s office says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was finally caught after leading Nebraska law enforcement officers on nearly a dozen pursuits.

Just in the last week, 28-year-old Itsamar Ramirez is accused of fleeing from authorities in her car 7 times in the Lincoln area. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said she also ran from Fremont Police officers and Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday, before ultimately being caught by Saunders County Sheriff’s deputies.

Ramirez of Lincoln was finally stopped after a Saunders County deputy deployed spikes and she lost control of her car trying to avoid them.

Ramirez, 28, was transported to Saunders Medical Center for evaluation and later arrested on the following charges:

1. Speeding (93-55 zone)

2. Failure to Stay in Lane

3. Driving while Revoked from DUI (Class 4 Felony)

4. Possession of a Controlled Substance- Meth (Class 2A Felony)

5. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

6. Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person (Class 1D Felony)

7. Willful Reckless Driving

8. Flight to Avoid Arrest (Class 4 Felony)

9. Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Class 2A Felony)

10. Open alcohol container

