Police investigating after $8,700 worth of construction equipment stolen in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment was stolen out of a cargo trailer in northeast Lincoln on Monday.

Lincoln Police responded to the larceny report just before 12:50 p.m. near 56th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

According to LPD, arriving officers spoke with the 31-year-old male victim who said someone had cut the padlock securing the trailer and removed numerous tools during overnight hours.

LPD estimates $8,700 in stolen construction equipment.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402- 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.