Senator Todd Young offers up Hoosier State confections at Senate candy desk

By Stetson Miller
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Todd Young (R-IN) is now taking on a sweet Senate tradition as the new host of the chamber’s candy desk.

“The Senate Candy Desk is is the best thing going on in Congress right now. It’s a long standing tradition. It was actually a U.S. senator from California in the mid-sixties. He came to the U.S. Senate and he started stashing his desk full of hard candies and chocolates and other senators would pick from it,” said Sen. Young.

The senator took over the candy desk from former Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) and is now responsible making sure it is stocked with sweets from all across the Hoosier State state including gummy candy, rock candy, chocolate, jelly beans and more.

The candies offered include:

  • Assorted Gummi Products from Albanese Confectionery Group in Merrillville
  • Chocolate Bars from DeBrand Fine Chocolates in Fort Wayne
  • Red Hots from Schimpff’s Confectionary in Jeffersonville
  • Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy from New Albany Sugar Shoppe in New Albany
  • Sour Punch Straws from The Sweet Tooth in Munster
  • Caramels from Kraft in Kendallville
  • Jumbo jelly beans/chocolate covered jelly beans from Wakarusa Dime Store in Wakarusa
  • Buckeyes from Mr. Fudge’s Confectionary in Metamora
  • Mini Chocolate Bars from Endangered Species Chocolate in Indianapolis
  • Rock Crystal Candy Sticks from Squire Boone Village in New Albany
  • Chocolate covered popcorn from South Bend Chocolate Company in South Bend
  • Red Vines, Sour Punch Straws, Torrie & Howard Organic Candy Chews from American Licorice Company in La Porte

The candy in the desk is from companies that that all volunteered to donate it.

Senator Young said that the desk is a great way to highlight some of Indiana’s best confections while also offering a sweet break for him and colleagues from both sides of the aisle.

“I saw an opportunity for the Hoosier State to once again highlight our wares and put a smile on the face of my colleagues. Republican, Democrat. It doesn’t matter, as long as they have a sweet tooth, which I’m finding out is most U.S. senators,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
Lincoln Police identify victim in deadly Saturday crash
Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California
Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area
On Monday, Nebraska Supreme Court interpreters across the state staged a walkout in protest of...
Nebraska Supreme Court interpreters stage walkout
Jordan Larson
Jordan Larson named Nebraska Volleyball assistant coach
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

Walt Nauta, left, takes a phone from Former President Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Pro-Am...
Walt Nauta is the latest Trump loyalist to face potential jail time after working for him
FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 25, 2023. (AP...
School officials: Teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student in Virginia has resigned
FILE - Author Cormac McCarthy attends the premiere of "The Road" in New York on Nov. 16, 2009.
Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men,’ dies at 89
A Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets’ NBA win, police say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
House passes resolution to overturn new federal gun regulation; Biden vows veto