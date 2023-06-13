WATCH LIVE: 10/11 newscasts and special coverage

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Watch 10/11 newscasts on weekdays 5-7 a.m., Noon, 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m.

Pure Nebraska weekdays at 9 a.m.

Saturdays: 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sundays: 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

VIDEO ON DEMAND: NEWS VIDEO | PURE NEBRASKA VIDEO | SPORTS VIDEO

In between newscasts, watch Local News Live, which includes coverage from Gray TV’s 100+ stations across the country. We’ll also have special local coverage from our 10/11 NOW Streaming Studio when there’s breaking news, weather and sports. We have scheduled programs throughout the week at the following times:

Mondays 2 p.m.: Consumer Safety Spotlight 10/11′s Bill Rentschler will speak with Josh Planos from the BBB, highlighting tips and tricks to help consumers save their hard earned money as well as what scams to watch out for.

Wednesdays at 2 p.m.: Crime Stoppers 10/11′s Madison Pitsch talks with Jared Minary with the Lincoln Police Department about current cases they need help solving.

Fridays at 2 p.m.: Inside the Story 10/11′s Bill Rentschler highlights the investigative and enterprise journalism from the Flatwater Free Press.

10/11 24/7 Weather
10/11 24/7 Weather(10/11 NOW)

Watch 10/11 24/7 Weather

10/11 24/7 Weather is our live weather channel where you can get around-the-clock weather alerts and forecasts.

Wednesday Forecast: A midweek warm-up is headed our way

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Comfortable weather conditions will start to warm up over the coming days...with 'storm chances arriving later this week.

Evnen focuses on voter ID rollout ahead of 2024 primary

Evnen focuses on voter ID rollout ahead of 2024 primary

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Bernt
Starting next May voters will have to show a photo ID before they receive their ballots.It’s a change approved by voters in November 2022, as part of a ballot initiative.

An endless string of filibusters slowed progress of bills in the Nebraska Legislature,...

Nebraska Legislature worked overtime this session and racked up extra costs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paul Hammel
The 2023 session of the Nebraska Legislature had an unprecedented string of debate-extending filibusters, as well as more night sessions than ever.

The Center for People in Need serves 1,800 people each week.

Center for People in Need looking for volunteers as they expand operations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kierstin Foote
The Center for People in Need has been serving Lincoln’s low-income community for 20 years, and this summer they are looking to expand their operation.

Itsamar Ramirez

Lincoln woman arrested on 10 charges after many pursuits, sheriff’s office says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Macy Neumeister
A Lincoln woman was finally caught after multiple pursuits leading dozens of Nebraska police officers on many chases.

Jordan Larson named Nebraska Volleyball assistant coach

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nebraska volleyball and U.S. Women’s National Team legend Jordan Larson has been named a full-time assistant coach for the Nebraska volleyball program.

LPD estimates $8,700 in stolen construction equipment.

Police investigating after $8,700 worth of construction equipment stolen in northeast Lincoln

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment was stolen out of a cargo trailer in northeast Lincoln on Monday.

Lincoln Police

Lincoln Police investigating reported burglary at auto repair shop

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are investigating a reported burglary at an auto repair shop in southeast Lincoln Monday morning.