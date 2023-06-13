Wednesday Forecast: A midweek warm-up is headed our way

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update
By Ken Siemek
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will keep most of 10-11 Country dry over the next 36 hours...but changes loom later in the week...

5-Day Outlook
5-Day Outlook

Comfortable-for-June weather conditions have dominated the early part of this work week...but as surface high pressure slides to our east and a weather system approaches from the west, you’ll notice some changes. Temperatures and dew points will begin to rise as southerly winds start to take shape. Dry conditions are expected on Wednesday...but by Thursday afternoon and evening, an approaching frontal boundary will combine with surface heating to produce thunderstorms...mainly across western and central Nebraska. As that system pushes east...the thunderstorm chance will continue across the state on Friday...perhaps lingering into the day on Saturday for some. While widespread severe weather does NOT appear likely at this time...the Storm Prediction Center does have a “marginal” risk for severe ‘storms covering much of the state on Thursday...and the “potential” for some severe ‘storms on Friday will need to be monitored.

Skycast - 8pm Tuesday
Skycast - 8pm Tuesday
Skycast - 8pm Wednesday
Skycast - 8pm Wednesday
Skycast - Thursday 8pm
Skycast - Thursday 8pm
Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday
Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday
Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday
Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday
Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday
Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday

Low temperatures will hold in the 50s for most of 10-11 Country tonight. Highs on Wednesday will return to the low 80s-to-low 90s by afternoon. Tomorrow night is expected to be a bit milder with readings in the low 50s-to-low 60s. Highs on Thursday will head back into the 80s-and-lower 90s.

Wednesday AM Lows
Wednesday AM Lows
Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday
Thursday AM Lows
Thursday AM Lows
Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday

Our latest 7-Day Outlook for the Lincoln-area includes mainly dry-and-mainly warm weather for Wednesday and Thursday...followed by those increasing shower-and-thunderstorm chances from Thursday night into Friday and Saturday. Beyond that...we will include a “small” shower and thunderstorm chance for Father’s Day Sunday...and a small shower-and-thunderstorm chance for Juneteenth Monday and Tuesday of next week with seasonably warm temperatures.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook

