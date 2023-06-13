Wednesday Forecast: A midweek warm-up is headed our way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will keep most of 10-11 Country dry over the next 36 hours...but changes loom later in the week...

5-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Comfortable-for-June weather conditions have dominated the early part of this work week...but as surface high pressure slides to our east and a weather system approaches from the west, you’ll notice some changes. Temperatures and dew points will begin to rise as southerly winds start to take shape. Dry conditions are expected on Wednesday...but by Thursday afternoon and evening, an approaching frontal boundary will combine with surface heating to produce thunderstorms...mainly across western and central Nebraska. As that system pushes east...the thunderstorm chance will continue across the state on Friday...perhaps lingering into the day on Saturday for some. While widespread severe weather does NOT appear likely at this time...the Storm Prediction Center does have a “marginal” risk for severe ‘storms covering much of the state on Thursday...and the “potential” for some severe ‘storms on Friday will need to be monitored.

Skycast - 8pm Tuesday (KOLN)

Skycast - 8pm Wednesday (KOLN)

Skycast - Thursday 8pm (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday (KOLN)

Low temperatures will hold in the 50s for most of 10-11 Country tonight. Highs on Wednesday will return to the low 80s-to-low 90s by afternoon. Tomorrow night is expected to be a bit milder with readings in the low 50s-to-low 60s. Highs on Thursday will head back into the 80s-and-lower 90s.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook for the Lincoln-area includes mainly dry-and-mainly warm weather for Wednesday and Thursday...followed by those increasing shower-and-thunderstorm chances from Thursday night into Friday and Saturday. Beyond that...we will include a “small” shower and thunderstorm chance for Father’s Day Sunday...and a small shower-and-thunderstorm chance for Juneteenth Monday and Tuesday of next week with seasonably warm temperatures.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

