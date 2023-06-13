White House press secretary has violated rule against politics on the job, watchdog says

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White...
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Since taking on the role of White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre has become known for frequently dodging questions by citing the Hatch Act. The law bars civil servants from politicking during their day jobs, and Jean-Pierre uses it to deflect reporters’ questions involving campaigns.

But apparently she wasn’t careful enough. The Office of Special Counsel, a government agency that enforces the Hatch Act, said in a recent letter that Jean-Pierre violated the law before last year’s midterm elections.

Her offense: Making frequent references to “MAGA Republicans” during White House briefings.

According to a letter from the Office of Special Counsel, Jean-Pierre “made those references to generate opposition to Republican candidates” and “accordingly, making the references constituted political activity.”

The letter was posted online by The Washington Post. It was first reported by NBC News.

Penalties for Hatch Act violations are uncommon, and the office did not recommend any fines or other punishments for Jean-Pierre.

Violations were much more common under President Donald Trump. The Office of Special Counsel sent an “unprecedented” 15 warning letters to senior Trump administration officials about running afoul of the Hatch Act, and it even recommended the firing of top adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Jean-Pierre faced scrutiny after a conservative organization called Protect the Public’s Trust filed a complaint.

The organization said Jean-Pierre was “disparaging President Biden’s political opponents as ‘mega MAGA Republican officials who don’t believe in the law.’”

Jean-Pierre said the White House counsel’s office was reviewing the letter, adding that “we do everything we can” to comply with the law and take it “very seriously.”

“At the time, I was given the sign off to use that terminology,” she said. Jean-Pierre said the term was used “in the context of talking about their policies, in talking about their values.”

She noted that some reporters often express “friendly consternation” about how often she cites the Hatch Act, and she suggested that she was confused by the violation.

After all, she said, Trump’s White House used the phrase “MAGA” about 2,000 times to describe his administration’s policies.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
Lincoln Police identify victim in deadly Saturday crash
Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California
Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area
On Monday, Nebraska Supreme Court interpreters across the state staged a walkout in protest of...
Nebraska Supreme Court interpreters stage walkout
Jordan Larson
Jordan Larson named Nebraska Volleyball assistant coach
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

Tour Guide Kyle Burkwit leads a group on the boat section during a tour of the Lockport Caves...
Tour boat capsize in underground cave wasn’t the first, agency says; passenger recounts ordeal
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in...
Biden celebrates Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday, at the White House
U.S. asylum-seekers being returned by U.S. authorities under the so-called Remain in Mexico...
US: Online asylum appointments halted at 1 Texas crossing because of Mexican city’s safety woes
A family vacationing at Disney World learned that their house was destroyed in a fire.
‘Doesn’t feel real’: Family vacationing at Disney World will return to home destroyed by fire
A middle school teacher in Washington state was killed while biking over the weekend.
School teacher hit and killed while biking: ‘We will miss Mr. Joy’