Young girl drowns swimming with family at aquatics center

FILE - A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police...
FILE - A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police said.(Boggy via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARANSAS, Texas (Gray News) – A young girl drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, according to the Aransas Police Department.

She was from out of town and was swimming in one of the pools at the Aransas Pass Aquatic Center with her family.

Witnesses said lifeguards pulled the child from the water and began performing life-saving measures until emergency personnel could arrive.

Emergency first responders continued CPR and other life-saving efforts while on the way to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

“From us here and part of the Aransas Pass City and public safety family, the girl and her family, along with the lifeguards and those first responders involved, remain in our thoughts and prayers,” Chief Eric Blanchard said in a news release.

Authorities did not provide the child’s exact age but said she was younger than 10 years old.

The Aransas Pass Aquatic Center has a splash pad and water park area, in addition to a swimming pool with diving boards.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
Lincoln Police identify victim in deadly Saturday crash
Nicandro Garcia-Perez, 38, of Chino Hills, California
Troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine at I-80 rest area
On Monday, Nebraska Supreme Court interpreters across the state staged a walkout in protest of...
Nebraska Supreme Court interpreters stage walkout
Jordan Larson
Jordan Larson named Nebraska Volleyball assistant coach
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in...
Bidens host Juneteenth celebration at White House
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, meets with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at the...
Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia
A California woman died while trying to save a teen from falling at Cleveland National Forest.
‘So tragic’: Woman falls to death while trying to save teen hiker from going over ledge
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a...
2-year-old dies after being trapped in crib, sheriff’s office says
5-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: A midweek warm-up is headed our way