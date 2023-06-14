12-year-old girl making splash as youngest competitor in surfing contest

Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro, 12, is set to compete in a pro surfing event as the youngest competitor in the field. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A surfer in Hawaii is gaining national attention as she sets her sights on turning pro before her 13th birthday.

KHNL reports that 12-year-old Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro is ready to make her professional debut in this year’s Surf Into Summer contest.

Oshiro-Kaneshiro is fresh off a fourth-place finish in a weekend surfing event for girls under the age of 17. She also qualified for state championships earlier this year.

And now the 12-year-old is set to be the youngest competitor in this week’s pro event as a female wild card entry.

The Surf Into Summer contest is one of the largest surfing events on Oahu, and this year’s competition is scheduled to run through June 19.

