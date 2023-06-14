18-year-old college football recruit dies in ATV crash: ‘We are heartbroken’

Young football star and University of Arkansas commit Dion Stutts has died in an ATV crash at the age of 18. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - An 18-year-old football player in Tennessee has died in an ATV crash.

Panola County authorities say 18-year-old Dion Stutts died in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle on Tuesday on his family’s property.

WMC reports that Stutts was a senior at Memphis University School, a college-preparatory school for grades 7–12, where he was a standout athlete.

The 18-year-old was also recruited to play football next year for the University of Arkansas.

“We are heartbroken over the passing of Dion Stutts. He was a tremendous young man with a bright future ahead of him. We were as excited to add him to our program as he was to be a Razorback,” representatives with the Arkansas Razorbacks shared.

According to Memphis school officials, counselors were on campus on Wednesday to support Stutts’ classmates.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Shante and father Dino along with his entire family as they deal with this loss,” Arkansas Razorbacks representatives shared.

Authorities have not yet released further information regarding the crash.

