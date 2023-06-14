Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl in Texas

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PRINCETON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Princeton, Texas, issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for a 14-year-old girl.

The teenager, identified by authorities as 14-year-old Ja’Myra Strawder, reportedly left her home voluntarily, but she was entered into the statewide Amber Alert system “due to the criteria and nature of this case.”

The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black slippers.

Police identified a suspect as 34-year-old Lee Carter III. He is reportedly driving a black Mercedes E35 with Texas license plate RNS-2973.

Anyone with information about the girl’s location can call police at 469-307-6746 or 972-736-3901.

