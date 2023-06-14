Capital Humane Society offering special adoption rate for cats and kittens

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Wednesday, the Capital Humane Society will be offering a special adoption promotion on cats and kittens that are five months and older.

Mary Jo Livingston will be sponsoring 50 percent of the adoption fees for all cats and kittens five months and older at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center until further notice. License and rabies fees may apply.

Anyone interested in adopting can view all available cats and kittens on the Capital Humane Society website.

Pieloch Pet Adoption Center hours are:

  • Tuesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

